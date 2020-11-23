An Ethiopian refugee carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state. Photo: Reuters An Ethiopian refugee carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender regional capital

  • The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said its forces were digging trenches and standing firm
  • A military spokesman said advancing Ethiopian troops plan to surround Mekelle and may shell the city to force surrender

Reuters
Updated: 10:21pm, 23 Nov, 2020

