An Ethiopian refugee carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender regional capital
- The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said its forces were digging trenches and standing firm
- A military spokesman said advancing Ethiopian troops plan to surround Mekelle and may shell the city to force surrender
Topic | War and conflict
