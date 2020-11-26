A member of the Amhara Special Forces holds his rifle at the 5th Battalion of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Army in Dansha, Ethiopia, ahead of the offensive in the Tigray region. Photo: AFP
Ethiopia orders ‘final offensive’ in Tigray region after ultimatum expires
- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to lay down their arms or face an assault on Mekelle
- Thousands of people are already believed to have died and there has been widespread destruction since the war began on November 4
