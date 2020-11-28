Military vehicles take part in a parade in Addis Ababa in September. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the army to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital. Photo: EPA-EFE Military vehicles take part in a parade in Addis Ababa in September. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the army to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ethiopian forces capture town and move toward Tigray capital, says senior official

  • PM Abiy Ahmed ordered a ‘final offensive’ after his ultimatum for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to lay down arms expired on Wednesday
  • Leader meets African peace envoys, but the statement issued by his office afterwards makes no mention of talks to end fighting

Reuters
Updated: 4:43am, 28 Nov, 2020

