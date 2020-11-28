Tigray men run to receive cooked rice from a charity organisation at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in eastern Sudan’s Qadarif. Photo: AP
Ethiopian forces unleash heavy shelling on Tigray capital as fighting enters final stage
- Ethiopian government troops began an offensive to capture the regional capital Mekelle, home to 500,000 people
- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has pledged to protect civilians in Tigray
Topic | Africa
