Ethiopian refugees fill bottles and containers with water at Um Raquba camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref province on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ethiopia says its military now controls the Tigray capital of Mekele, warning residents there will ‘be no mercy’
- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said: ‘We have entered Mekele without innocent civilians being targets’
- With transport links cut, food and other supplies are running out in Tigray and the United Nations has asked for immediate access for aid
Topic | Africa
Ethiopian refugees fill bottles and containers with water at Um Raquba camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref province on Saturday. Photo: AFP