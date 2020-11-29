Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militants. Photo: Reuters
Boko Haram massacre leaves 110 dead in northeast Nigeria, UN confirms
- The bloodletting took place in the village of Koshobe near the main city of Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farmers on rice fields
- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, saying: ‘“The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings.’
Topic | Africa
