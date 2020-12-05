Tunisian doctors and medical students demand the dismissal of the minister of health during a protest on Friday after the death of a doctor who fell from a broken hospital lift. Photo: AFP
Doctors protest after Tunisian medic plunges to his death in hospital lift accident
- The lift had allegedly remained in service despite a long-reported fault
- Local media reported that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi ordered a state funeral
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
