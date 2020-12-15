A view of an empty classroom at the Government Science school in Kankara from which students were abducted on Friday. Photo: AFP
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students
- Up to 333 pupils are unaccounted for after heavily armed gunmen raided the all-boys Government Science secondary school in the town of Kankara
- The attack, if conducted by Boko Haram, would mark an expansion in a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the Sahel
Topic | Africa
