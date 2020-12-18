Boys are seen in an undisclosed location in a video allegedly released by Boko Haram on Thursday. Photo: Boko Haram via AP
Nigerian forces rescue nearly 350 schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen
- Islamist militant group Boko Haram had claimed responsibility for the abductions in an unverified audio recording
- Rescue operation was carried out without a single shot fired, with most but not all of the boys recovered
Topic | Africa
Boys are seen in an undisclosed location in a video allegedly released by Boko Haram on Thursday. Photo: Boko Haram via AP