A woman hurries past a burning tyre during a demonstration against the Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble in Mogadishu on December 15. Photo: AFP
Suicide bombing kills six, including military officials, in central Somalia
- Galkayo military commander Colonel Ahmed Dahir said the exact death toll was still unclear
- Islamist militant group al-Shabab said in a statement that it targeted the prime minister in the attack
Topic | Islamic militancy
A woman hurries past a burning tyre during a demonstration against the Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble in Mogadishu on December 15. Photo: AFP