The leader of one of the Boko Haram group's factions, Abubakar Shekau, holds a weapon in an unknown location in Nigeria. Boko Haram Handout / Sahara Reporters via Reuters
Nigeria jihadists kill five soldiers and kidnap dozens of civilians
- Boko Haram and a splinter group have killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million as part of a decade-long conflict
- Splinter group ISWAP focuses on military targets, raiding bases, ambushing troops and planting mines
Topic | Islamic militancy
