Central African Republic’s president is escorted by the presidential guard, Russian mercenaries, and Rwandan UN peacekeepers, in Bangui. Photo:
Foreign troops sent to Central African Republic as coup fears grow
- Security forces and UN peacekeepers have been battling rebels who have occupied towns outside the capital
- Authorities accuse former president Francois Bozize of plotting a coup with several militant groups
Topic | Africa
