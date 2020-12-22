Central African Republic’s president is escorted by the presidential guard, Russian mercenaries, and Rwandan UN peacekeepers, in Bangui. Photo: Central African Republic’s president is escorted by the presidential guard, Russian mercenaries, and Rwandan UN peacekeepers, in Bangui. Photo:
Foreign troops sent to Central African Republic as coup fears grow

  • Security forces and UN peacekeepers have been battling rebels who have occupied towns outside the capital
  • Authorities accuse former president Francois Bozize of plotting a coup with several militant groups

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:19am, 22 Dec, 2020

