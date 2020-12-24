Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters
Gunmen kill more than 100 in Ethiopia massacre
- Residents flee deadly dawn attack in Benishangul-Gumuz region, which has been plagued by ethnic violence
- The incident comes a day after PM Abiy Ahmed and senior officials visited the area to urge calm after several deadly incidents in recent months
Topic | Africa
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters