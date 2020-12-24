Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

Gunmen kill more than 100 in Ethiopia massacre

  • Residents flee deadly dawn attack in Benishangul-Gumuz region, which has been plagued by ethnic violence
  • The incident comes a day after PM Abiy Ahmed and senior officials visited the area to urge calm after several deadly incidents in recent months

Topic |   Africa
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:23am, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region walk at dawn in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. The nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE