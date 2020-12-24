Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP
Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP
World /  Africa

Another new coronavirus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria, Africa CDC says

  • Africa CDC chief John Nkengasong said this one is a separate lineage from those in the UK and South Africa
  • The variant was found in two patient samples collected on August 3 and on October 9 in Nigeria’s Osun state

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:55pm, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP
Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE