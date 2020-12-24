Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP
Another new coronavirus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria, Africa CDC says
- Africa CDC chief John Nkengasong said this one is a separate lineage from those in the UK and South Africa
- The variant was found in two patient samples collected on August 3 and on October 9 in Nigeria’s Osun state
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP