Hospitals in many parts of South Africa are extremely stretched as the country battles a new Covid-19 variant. Photo: Reuters Hospitals in many parts of South Africa are extremely stretched as the country battles a new Covid-19 variant. Photo: Reuters
Hospitals in many parts of South Africa are extremely stretched as the country battles a new Covid-19 variant. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

South Africa’s coronavirus variant fuels spike in cases, stretches hospitals

  • A record number of 14,305 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, with the country’s outbreak showing no signs of slowing down
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there is no evidence that the South African variant, 501. V2, is more infectious than the UK strain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:05pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hospitals in many parts of South Africa are extremely stretched as the country battles a new Covid-19 variant. Photo: Reuters Hospitals in many parts of South Africa are extremely stretched as the country battles a new Covid-19 variant. Photo: Reuters
Hospitals in many parts of South Africa are extremely stretched as the country battles a new Covid-19 variant. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE