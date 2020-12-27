A Nigerien police officer stands guard at a market near the Diffa airport in southeast Niger, near the Nigerian border. Photo: AFP
Boko Haram jihadists snatch dozens of loggers in Nigeria, killing three
- ‘On Friday we mobilised men and went deep into the forest where we recovered three bodies identified to be among the loggers,’ said a militia leader
- Boko Haram and a splinter group have killed 36,000 people in the northeast since 2009, according to the United Nations
Topic | Islamic militancy
A Nigerien police officer stands guard at a market near the Diffa airport in southeast Niger, near the Nigerian border. Photo: AFP