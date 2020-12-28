Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. Photo: Reuters Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. Photo: Reuters
Ugandan journalists injured during police scuffle with supporters of presidential candidate Bobi Wine

  • A police spokesman said the supporters were ‘a violent group’ but gave no further details
  • All three journalists who were injured were wearing bulletproof vests and helmets marked ‘PRESS’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:47am, 28 Dec, 2020

