Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. Photo: Reuters
Ugandan journalists injured during police scuffle with supporters of presidential candidate Bobi Wine
- A police spokesman said the supporters were ‘a violent group’ but gave no further details
- All three journalists who were injured were wearing bulletproof vests and helmets marked ‘PRESS’
Topic | Twitter
Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. Photo: Reuters