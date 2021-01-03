French soldiers Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, left, and Brigadier Loic Risser were killed in an explosion in northeastern Mali on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Two French soldiers killed after military vehicle hits explosive device in Mali
- Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, aged 33, was the first woman soldier sent to the Sahel region since the French operation began
- Loic Risser was 24 and both were members of a regiment specialising in intelligence work
