French soldiers Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, left, and Brigadier Loic Risser were killed in an explosion in northeastern Mali on Saturday. Photo: AFP French soldiers Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, left, and Brigadier Loic Risser were killed in an explosion in northeastern Mali on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Two French soldiers killed after military vehicle hits explosive device in Mali

  • Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, aged 33, was the first woman soldier sent to the Sahel region since the French operation began
  • Loic Risser was 24 and both were members of a regiment specialising in intelligence work

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:58am, 3 Jan, 2021

