Unrest has been a mainstay in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, where al-Shabab has been fighting the government for more than a decade. Photo: AFP
Somalia suicide bomber kills five Turkish nationals
- The attack, claimed by the al-Shabab terrorist group, specifically targeted Turkish citizens in Somalia, police said
- The attack came hours after the government announced an air strike on one of al-Shabab’s radio studios
