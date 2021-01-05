South African paramedics assess a Covid-19 patient in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Monday. Photo: AFP South African paramedics assess a Covid-19 patient in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Africa strain ‘more of a problem’ than UK variant, says British health secretary

  • The South African variant is driving a surge of infections in the country, and like the UK strain, it appears to be more infectious than previous mutations
  • Still, there is no evidence yet that the Covid-19 vaccines approved so far will not work against the new strains

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:25pm, 5 Jan, 2021

