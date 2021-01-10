First lady of Seychelles Linda Ramkalawan receives the first dose of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm at the Seychelles Hospital in Victoria on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Seychelles becomes first African nation to start vaccinating population, using Chinese drug
- The island nation received a donation of 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the United Arab Emirates, the health minister said
- Authorities hopes to vaccinate 70 per cent of the country’s population of 98,000 within two to three months, at a rate of 1,000 per day
