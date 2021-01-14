Supporters of Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Bobi Wine. Photo: Reuters
Ugandans vote in charged election between long-time leader Yoweri Museveni and singer Bobi Wine
- The internet went down on the eve of the vote, with some parts of the country reporting complete disruptions or significant slowdowns, after a violent campaign
- Wine is the strongest of 10 opposition contenders. But Museveni has never lost an election, and most observers expect he and his ruling party to prevail
