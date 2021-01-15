Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine claimed victory in the presidential election. Photo: AFP
Ugandan challenger Bobi Wine claims he won presidential election ‘by far’ despite early results
- The former reggae singer turned politician has been the main rival to President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986
- He dismissed provisional results from 29 per cent of polling stations giving Museveni an early lead with 63 per cent of the vote
