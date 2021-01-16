Supporters of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni celebrate in Kampala. Photo: AP
Ugandan President Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win
- Museveni who took power in 1986, has been accused of crushing the opposition and media ahead of one of the most violent election campaigns in recent years
- Challenger Bobi Wine was under heavy guard at his home on the outskirts of Kampala as results were announced, his party saying he was under ‘effective house arrest’
