Supporters of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni celebrate in Kampala. Photo: AP Supporters of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni celebrate in Kampala. Photo: AP
Ugandan President Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win

  • Museveni who took power in 1986, has been accused of crushing the opposition and media ahead of one of the most violent election campaigns in recent years
  • Challenger Bobi Wine was under heavy guard at his home on the outskirts of Kampala as results were announced, his party saying he was under ‘effective house arrest’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:46pm, 16 Jan, 2021

