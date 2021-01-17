Presidential candidate Bobi Wine was said to have run out of food as security personnel kept him under house arrest. Photo: AFP Presidential candidate Bobi Wine was said to have run out of food as security personnel kept him under house arrest. Photo: AFP
Presidential candidate Bobi Wine was said to have run out of food as security personnel kept him under house arrest. Photo: AFP

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine still under house arrest after presidential election

  • The runner-up in the election has not left his home since the election on Thursday, with no one allowed access to see him
  • Wine and his wife were said to have run out of food, and an MP who had attempted to visit was ‘brutalised’ by government security forces

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:38pm, 17 Jan, 2021

