Presidential candidate Bobi Wine was said to have run out of food as security personnel kept him under house arrest. Photo: AFP
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine still under house arrest after presidential election
- The runner-up in the election has not left his home since the election on Thursday, with no one allowed access to see him
- Wine and his wife were said to have run out of food, and an MP who had attempted to visit was ‘brutalised’ by government security forces
