South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Reuters
Stop hoarding coronavirus vaccines, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa tells rich nations
- South Africa has recorded some 1.4 million cases and 41,000 casualties, almost half the death toll of the whole continent
- As African nations struggle to get enough vaccine doses, some countries have already acquired ‘up to four times’ what their population needs, Ramaphosa says
