The packaging and a container of veterinary medicine Ivomec, which South Africa is allowing limited use of in the treatment of Covid-19. Photo: AP The packaging and a container of veterinary medicine Ivomec, which South Africa is allowing limited use of in the treatment of Covid-19. Photo: AP
The packaging and a container of veterinary medicine Ivomec, which South Africa is allowing limited use of in the treatment of Covid-19. Photo: AP
South African police seize hundreds of thousands of ‘miracle’ coronavirus tablets

  • Six suspects have been arrested and charged with carrying unregistered medicine and importing drugs without a licence
  • Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic agent usually registered for veterinary use in South Africa that some people claim is a potential cure for coronavirus

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:55am, 31 Jan, 2021

