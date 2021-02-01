Ambulances attend the site where a bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday. Somali police say the al-Shabab jihadist group claims responsibility. Photo: AFP
At least nine people dead after attack on Mogadishu hotel in Somalia
- Police officer Ali Hassan said more than nine people, most of them civilians, were killed in the attack
- Hassan said he suspected Islamist gunmen had stormed the hotel after the explosion
Topic | Islamic militancy
