Ambulances attend the site where a bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday. Somali police say the al-Shabab jihadist group claims responsibility. Photo: AFP Ambulances attend the site where a bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday. Somali police say the al-Shabab jihadist group claims responsibility. Photo: AFP
Ambulances attend the site where a bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday. Somali police say the al-Shabab jihadist group claims responsibility. Photo: AFP
World /  Africa

At least nine people dead after attack on Mogadishu hotel in Somalia

  • Police officer Ali Hassan said more than nine people, most of them civilians, were killed in the attack
  • Hassan said he suspected Islamist gunmen had stormed the hotel after the explosion

Topic |   Islamic militancy
DPA
DPA

Updated: 1:38am, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ambulances attend the site where a bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday. Somali police say the al-Shabab jihadist group claims responsibility. Photo: AFP Ambulances attend the site where a bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday. Somali police say the al-Shabab jihadist group claims responsibility. Photo: AFP
Ambulances attend the site where a bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Sunday. Somali police say the al-Shabab jihadist group claims responsibility. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE