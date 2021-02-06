A tiny male chameleon, from the newly discovered species Brookesia nana, sits on a person’s finger. Photo: Frank Glaw via DPA
Is this tiny chameleon the world’s smallest reptile?
- Bookesia nana, a newly discovered species, has a body only 13.5mm long and can fit on a human fingertip
- The male chameleon has genitals almost one-fifth of its body size, possibly to allow it to mate with the larger female
Topic | Animals
A tiny male chameleon, from the newly discovered species Brookesia nana, sits on a person’s finger. Photo: Frank Glaw via DPA