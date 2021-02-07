Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein hugs his daughter after being released on Saturday by the Egyptian authorities after four years in detention. Photo: EPA-EFE
Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein who was detained in 2016
- Hussein, an Egyptian working for the Qatar-based satellite network, was detained at the Cairo airport in December 2016
- Egyptian authorities have blocked Al-Jazeera’s website since 2017, plus dozens of other news sites deemed too critical of the government
Topic | Human rights
Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein hugs his daughter after being released on Saturday by the Egyptian authorities after four years in detention. Photo: EPA-EFE