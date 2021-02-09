Masked gunmen pictured in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State in 2007. Kidnapping for ransom used to be common in Nigeria’s oil-producing south but has lately spread to the other parts of the country. Photo: AFP Masked gunmen pictured in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State in 2007. Kidnapping for ransom used to be common in Nigeria’s oil-producing south but has lately spread to the other parts of the country. Photo: AFP
Police free three Chinese workers kidnapped in Nigeria

  • The workers were abducted and their police escort killed on February 1 following a dispute with local labourers at a gold-mining site
  • A police spokeswoman said they became ill while in captivity and were being given medical care after being freed on Sunday

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Lagos

Updated: 11:14pm, 9 Feb, 2021

