The remains of what may be the world’s ‘oldest’ high-production beer brewery, uncovered in the Abydos archaeological site near Egypt’s southern city of Sohag. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / AFP
Archaeologists in Egypt unearth ‘world’s oldest’ beer factory at archaeological site
- The Supreme Council of Antiquities said the factory was found in Abydos, an ancient burial ground in the desert west of the Nile
- Archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians
