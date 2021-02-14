A medical worker puts on protective gear in an isolation ward of a hospital in Guinea, which is seeing the first resurgence of the Ebola haemorrhagic fever since a 2013-2016 epidemic left thousands dead. Photo: AFP A medical worker puts on protective gear in an isolation ward of a hospital in Guinea, which is seeing the first resurgence of the Ebola haemorrhagic fever since a 2013-2016 epidemic left thousands dead. Photo: AFP
A medical worker puts on protective gear in an isolation ward of a hospital in Guinea, which is seeing the first resurgence of the Ebola haemorrhagic fever since a 2013-2016 epidemic left thousands dead. Photo: AFP
Ebola virus
World /  Africa

Guinea reports first Ebola deaths since 2016, as DR Congo battles fresh outbreak

  • The West African country was the epicentre of an Ebola epidemic five years ago that left over 11,000 dead across the region
  • Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a resurgence three months after it declared the end of the country’s latest outbreak

Topic |   Ebola virus
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:20pm, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker puts on protective gear in an isolation ward of a hospital in Guinea, which is seeing the first resurgence of the Ebola haemorrhagic fever since a 2013-2016 epidemic left thousands dead. Photo: AFP A medical worker puts on protective gear in an isolation ward of a hospital in Guinea, which is seeing the first resurgence of the Ebola haemorrhagic fever since a 2013-2016 epidemic left thousands dead. Photo: AFP
A medical worker puts on protective gear in an isolation ward of a hospital in Guinea, which is seeing the first resurgence of the Ebola haemorrhagic fever since a 2013-2016 epidemic left thousands dead. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE