Paul Rusesabagina walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali on February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters Paul Rusesabagina walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali on February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Paul Rusesabagina walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali on February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

Terrorism trial begins for ‘Hotel Rwanda hero’ Paul Rusesabagina

  • He faces nine charges, including membership in a terrorist group, financing terrorism, and murder
  • Rusesabagina argues he cannot be tried by a Rwanda court because he is no longer a citizen of the country

Topic |   Africa
DPA
DPA

Updated: 9:15pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Paul Rusesabagina walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali on February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters Paul Rusesabagina walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali on February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Paul Rusesabagina walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali on February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE