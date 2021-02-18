Residents on Wednesday set fire to mysterious monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters
Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance
- The 3.7-metre object is the latest in a series of mystery structures that have appeared around the world, sparking debate over their origin
- The Congo monolith was set on fire by residents days after it appeared at a roundabout in the country’s capital
Topic | Offbeat
Residents on Wednesday set fire to mysterious monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters