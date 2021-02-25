The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines distributed by the Covax Facility arrive at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana. Photo: AP
First coronavirus vaccines under Covax Facility delivered to Ghana
- The largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history started with the arrival of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses in the West African country
- The initiative aims to deliver 2 billion shots this year, but has missed its goal of beginning vaccinations in poor countries at the same time as rich ones
