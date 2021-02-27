Paul Rusesabagina at a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday. Photo: AP
Rwandan court rules it can try ‘Hotel Rwanda hero’ on terrorism charges
- Rusesabagina faces nine charges, including murder, abduction and armed robbery as an act of terrorism. If convicted, he could face more than 20 years in prison
- Rusesabagina is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide
Topic | Crime
