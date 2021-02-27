Paul Rusesabagina at a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday. Photo: AP Paul Rusesabagina at a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday. Photo: AP
Paul Rusesabagina at a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday. Photo: AP
Crime
World /  Africa

Rwandan court rules it can try ‘Hotel Rwanda hero’ on terrorism charges

  • Rusesabagina faces nine charges, including murder, abduction and armed robbery as an act of terrorism. If convicted, he could face more than 20 years in prison
  • Rusesabagina is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:32am, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Paul Rusesabagina at a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday. Photo: AP Paul Rusesabagina at a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday. Photo: AP
Paul Rusesabagina at a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE