Supporters of the Islamic conservative Ennahda party take part in a demonstration to support the Tunisian government. Photo: Zuma Wire / DPA
Thousands of protesters take to the streets in Tunisia as political crisis deepens
- Thousands of supporters of the Islamic conservative Ennahda party travelled to the capital Tunis to join demonstrations
- The demonstrators called for ‘national unity’ and ‘political stability,’ state news agency TAP reported
