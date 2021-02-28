The signpost of the Government Science College where gunmen kidnapped dozens of pupils and staff in Kagara, Nigeria on February 18. Photo: AFP
Gang frees victims of Nigeria school abduction a day after second kidnapping
- On Friday, in the Jangebe, a village in Zamfara state, a gang attacked the Government Girls Science Secondary School
- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the latest kidnapping as ‘inhumane and totally unacceptable’
