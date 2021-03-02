Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, are seen after their release on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Nigeria says all 279 kidnapped schoolgirls safely released
- The girls were abducted from their boarding school in Zamfara state last Friday and appear to be in good health
- Nigeria has seen four mass abductions of students in less than three months, sparking memories of the 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of girls in Chibok
Topic | Africa
