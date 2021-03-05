Some 400 ampoules – equivalent to around 2,400 doses – containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, South Africa. Photo: Interpol Some 400 ampoules – equivalent to around 2,400 doses – containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, South Africa. Photo: Interpol
Some 400 ampoules – equivalent to around 2,400 doses – containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, South Africa. Photo: Interpol
World /  Africa

Chinese trio arrested over fake coronavirus vaccines in South Africa

  • A Zambian national was also arrested as police seized 2,400 doses of the counterfeit shots, along with a large quantity of fake 3M masks
  • In China, 80 suspects were arrested when police raided manufacturing premises for a network selling fake vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:02am, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 400 ampoules – equivalent to around 2,400 doses – containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, South Africa. Photo: Interpol Some 400 ampoules – equivalent to around 2,400 doses – containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, South Africa. Photo: Interpol
Some 400 ampoules – equivalent to around 2,400 doses – containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, South Africa. Photo: Interpol
READ FULL ARTICLE