A health worker administers an Ebola vaccine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, amid an outbreak in the country and in Guinea. Photo: Reuters
Ebola virus
WHO warns Ebola risk for Guinea’s neighbours is ‘very high’

  • The World Health Organization said Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia were not fully prepared for an Ebola outbreak
  • Guinea has vaccinated over 1,600 people but the shots, like Covid-19 vaccines, require ultra-cold storage and present logistical challenges

Updated: 12:00am, 6 Mar, 2021

