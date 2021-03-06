A health worker administers an Ebola vaccine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, amid an outbreak in the country and in Guinea. Photo: Reuters
WHO warns Ebola risk for Guinea’s neighbours is ‘very high’
- The World Health Organization said Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia were not fully prepared for an Ebola outbreak
- Guinea has vaccinated over 1,600 people but the shots, like Covid-19 vaccines, require ultra-cold storage and present logistical challenges
