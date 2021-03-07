Tunisian protesters wave flags during a protest against the government in the capital Tunis on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Tunisian protesters wave flags during a protest against the government in the capital Tunis on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Human rights
World / Africa

Hundreds of Tunisians protest to demand release of jailed LGBT rights activist

  • Protesters gathered on the landmark Habib Bourguiba Avenue in central Tunis demanding ‘freedom for Amdouni’
  • Many Tunisians are angered at a political class seen as locked in power struggles and disconnected from the suffering of ordinary people

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:33am, 7 Mar, 2021

