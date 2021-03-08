Rescuers pull a child out of rubble following explosions at a military base in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. Photo: TVGE / Reuters Rescuers pull a child out of rubble following explosions at a military base in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. Photo: TVGE / Reuters
Dynamite explosions kill 20, injure 600 in Equatorial Guinea military camp

  • Series of large explosions at military base result of negligence related to the use of dynamite, president says
  • In immediate aftermath, people ran in all directions, many of them dazed and screaming

Agencies

Updated: 8:20am, 8 Mar, 2021

