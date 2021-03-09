Mauritius’ Fisheries Minister Sudheer Maudhoo said divers had found ‘no leak, no breach’ in the hull of the ship. Photo: AFP
Chinese-flagged fishing trawler runs aground off Mauritius with fuel aboard
- The ‘Lurong Yuan Yu’ fishing vessel was carrying 130 tonnes of oil when it ran aground close to Mauritius’ only port
- Incident followed July’s accident of Japanese-owned bulk carrier that struck a coral reef, causing a massive oil spill
Topic | Environment
