The ruins of a monastic site that has been discovered in Tel Ganub Qasr Al-'Aguz, Egypt, located 370km southwest of Cairo in the Western Desert's Bahariya Oasis. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities & Tourism / DPA
Archaeologists discover ancient Christian ruins in Egypt’s Western Desert
- The complex comprises ‘six sectors containing the ruins of three churches and monks’ cells’
- The discovery clearly showed that monks were present in Egypt since the fifth century AD, said mission head Victor Ghica
Topic | History
The ruins of a monastic site that has been discovered in Tel Ganub Qasr Al-'Aguz, Egypt, located 370km southwest of Cairo in the Western Desert's Bahariya Oasis. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities & Tourism / DPA