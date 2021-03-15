Nigerian soldiers and police officers at the entrance of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Attempt to abduct hundreds of schoolboys foiled by security forces in Nigeria
- Samuel Aruwan, state home affairs commissioner, said a joint security force was deployed to the school and ‘engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee’
- ‘Fortunately, the students used the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area,’ Aruwan said
Topic | Crime
