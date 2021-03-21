Republic of Congo incumbent president Denis Sassou-Nguesso waves at supporters during a campaign rally in Brazzaville ahead of the election. Photo: AFP
Internet access cut as Republic of Congo heads to polls
- The internet went down just after midnight, several hours before the opening of polling stations at 7am
- Veteran leader 77-year-old Denis Sassou Nguesso, in power for 36 years, is widely expected to win against six contenders
