‘Nothing to worry about’: Madagascar spurns Covid-19 vaccines in favour of herbal ‘remedy’

  • President Andry Rajoelina has widely boasted the virtues of a locally brewed plant infusion to fight coronavirus. It has not been scientifically tested
  • He said the Indian Ocean island nation was in ‘a phase of observing the vaccine’, saying there were ‘too many side-effects’ to start mass vaccinations

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Antananarivo

Updated: 9:48pm, 21 Mar, 2021

