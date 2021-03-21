Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina drinks a sample of ‘Covid Organics’ in April 2020. Photo: AFP
‘Nothing to worry about’: Madagascar spurns Covid-19 vaccines in favour of herbal ‘remedy’
- President Andry Rajoelina has widely boasted the virtues of a locally brewed plant infusion to fight coronavirus. It has not been scientifically tested
- He said the Indian Ocean island nation was in ‘a phase of observing the vaccine’, saying there were ‘too many side-effects’ to start mass vaccinations
