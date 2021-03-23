The portrait and coffin of the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli is seen during his national funeral in Dodoma on Monday. Photo: AFP
Four children, one adult die in stampede to view body of Tanzania President John Magufuli
- The deadly crush took place as Tanzanians paid their last respects to the controversial leader
- Magufuli’s official cause of death was heart failure, but critics say the prominent coronavirus sceptic died of complications from Covid-19
